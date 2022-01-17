Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 154 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,036,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,123 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

