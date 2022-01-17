Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 870 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $114.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

