Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,770 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.