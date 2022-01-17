Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.62. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.