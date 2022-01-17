Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.62. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About Petroteq Energy
