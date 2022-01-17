Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 27,072,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

