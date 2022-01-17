PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Price Michael F purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

