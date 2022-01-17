Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will report $57.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.47 million. Pharming Group posted sales of $60.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $203.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PHAR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.26. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

