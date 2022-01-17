Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

PLL traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $52.58. 148,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,930. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

