Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $972,760.44 and approximately $1,313.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00322335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,330,541 coins and its circulating supply is 434,070,105 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

