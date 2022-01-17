Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

