Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $216.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.