Piper Sandler Comments on Weatherford International plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

WFRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

WFRD stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

