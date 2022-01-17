Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

