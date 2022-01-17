Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 4,165 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

