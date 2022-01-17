Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

