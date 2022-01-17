Pitcairn Co. Has $267,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.71%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

