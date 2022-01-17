Pitcairn Co. Takes $279,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

