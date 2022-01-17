Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $165.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $518.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

