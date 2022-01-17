Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $9.81 on Monday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $5,843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 54.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.