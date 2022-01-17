PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $120.52 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

