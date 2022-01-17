PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

