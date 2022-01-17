PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.