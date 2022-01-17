PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

