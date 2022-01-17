PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $510,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

