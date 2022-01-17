PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after buying an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

