Polytrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $918,858.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges. Polytrade has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $918,858.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polytrade has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,778 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars.

