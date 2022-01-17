Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Premier worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

