Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 38,792 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ORI stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.