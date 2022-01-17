Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $223.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

