Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

