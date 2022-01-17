Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,081 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,143 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,652,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,296 shares of company stock worth $383,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.