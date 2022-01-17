Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,286,162. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

