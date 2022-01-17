Project Angel Parent LLC’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 24th (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

