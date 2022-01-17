ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.82 ($22.52).

Shares of PSM opened at €14.38 ($16.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

