Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Up 76.9% in December

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of PAQC remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Monday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.
Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Provident Acquisition
Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
