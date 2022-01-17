Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Up 76.9% in December

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PAQC remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Monday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $359,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.