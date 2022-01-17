Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report sales of $113.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $117.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $109.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $458.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $461.20 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $467.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $26.00 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

