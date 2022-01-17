Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $238,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

