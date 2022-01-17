Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securities (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

