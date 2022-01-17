Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGMS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Scientific Games stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Scientific Games by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

