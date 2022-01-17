QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 9.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

