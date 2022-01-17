Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.38 and a 200-day moving average of $409.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

