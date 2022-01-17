Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

