Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Equinix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $800.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.