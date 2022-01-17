Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,954.93.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,278.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,538.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,001.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

