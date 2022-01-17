Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 277,829 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,829 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

