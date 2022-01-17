Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,473 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

MRCY stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

