Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Buys $52,750.00 in Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90. Rallybio Corp has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

