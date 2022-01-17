Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post sales of $971.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $21.79. 4,947,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

