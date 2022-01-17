Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $207,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 807,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,394,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $96.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.33. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

