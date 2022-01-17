Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Cap of $155,895.19

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $155,895.19 and $57,332.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.